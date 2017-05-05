× Witnesses chase after SDSU muggers, recover stolen laptop

SAN DIEGO – Witnesses tried to chase down two muggers after they stole a laptop from a student Thursday night at San Diego State University.

The victim, a female student, was walking in the 5300 block of Campanile Drive towards the Exercise and Nutritional Sciences building when two young men came up behind her. One of the men grabbed her laptop and they ran off.

The victim screamed for help and two people in the area ran after the muggers. They couldn’t catch the thieves, but they saw one of them drop the computer between two cars near the Calpulli Center on Hardy Avenue.

The muggers were both described by the witnesses as African American men, 18 to 20 years old, who were 5 feet 10 inches tall. One had an average build and was wearing a hoodie and shorts. The other was described as athletic, with short hair, wearing a black shirt and green shorts.

Anyone with information about the robbery attempt was asked to call the SDSU Police Department at 619-594-1783.