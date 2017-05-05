Rain, cooler temperatures will likely impact weekend activities

SAN DIEGO — A spring storm will bring cooler weather, gusty wind, rain and possibly thunderstorms to San Diego County starting this weekend.

Light rain may begin falling in some areas as soon as Saturday morning and strong winds are expected to sweep into the region Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A NWS wind advisory for the mountains and deserts will extend from 2 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday. Winds are expected to ramp up to 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 55 mph in most affected areas and isolated gusts to 65 mph by Saturday afternoon.

The wind may kick up sand and dust in the deserts, which can cause a drop in visibility. Motorists, especially those in high-profile vehicles, are advised to use extra caution.

A slight chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast from Saturday night through Monday. The snow level is expected to drop to around 5,000 feet Sunday morning and a few inches could accumulate on higher peaks.

Forecasters said the storm could drop 1 to 2 inches of precipitation in the mountains, half an inch to an inch of rain in coastal areas and a quarter-inch or less in the deserts. Showers may continue through Tuesday.

The approaching low-pressure system will also cause high temperatures to fall to 15 to 25 degrees below average on Sunday. But temperatures are expected to rise Monday and Tuesday, and will return to around average by late next week.