× Passenger killed, 2 drivers injured in crash that mangled vehicles

EL CAJON, Calif. — One person was killed and two were injured Friday in a collision in El Cajon.

The crash in the 1800 block of Avocado Boulevard was reported around 4:15 a.m., according to El Cajon police.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed in the crash and both drivers were hurt.

The two injured people were taken to a hospital to be treated, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Police closed Avocado Boulevard in both directions between East Chase Avenue and Fuerte Drive while they investigated.