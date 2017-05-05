× Man wounded by hail of gunfire while sitting in car

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle in Spring Valley, then was struck by his car as he hopped out, sheriff’s officials said Friday.

The wounded man was found in the area of Sweetwater Road near Ildica Street around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, a few blocks south of where someone reported hearing 11 gunshots moments earlier. He had been shot three to five times, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Hettinger.

Hettinger said the victim jumped out of his vehicle after being shot, then was hit by his own vehicle before it came to rest against the curb. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The victim told investigators he did not know who shot him, but it was someone he had seen earlier that night at a marijuana dispensary on Troy Street, according to the sergeant.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.