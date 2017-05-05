Man who fled after causing crash that killed grandma, toddler sentenced

SAN DIEGO – A man accused of killing a toddler and grandmother back in September in a hit and run was sentenced Friday.

Grant Thoren was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison after pleading guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing injury or death.

In September, Thoren was accused of rear-ending a Honda Sedan on Interstate 15 near Scripps Poway Parkway killing 2-year-old Keira Magat and her 64-year-old grandmother Lina Pelembergo Nebrida, who were both in the back seat. Thoren left the scene, according to California Highway Patrol.

While the driver and mother of the toddler were on the phone with police, their vehicle was hit a second time from behind by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Thoren was later arrested at his Vista home and booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run with injury. Prosecutors were not able to prove that Thoren was under the influence of drugs at the time, so those allegations were dropped.

The prosecutor said the family plans on attending Friday’s sentencing and making victim impact statements.