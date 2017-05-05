Man sentenced for gunning down carnival worker outside bar

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man who admitted involvement in the 2008 shooting death of a carnival worker outside a bar in Lakeside was sentenced Friday to 12 years in state prison.

Brian Baldino, 32, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Mark “Randy” Vogler.

Vogler was gunned down as he walked near the Roundup Tavern on Woodside Avenue about 10:35 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2008.

The victim had returned to San Diego County from out of state two days before he was killed, said Deputy District Attorney Chandelle Konstanzer. Vogler had come back to Lakeside to visit family and work at a carnival.

An exhaustive investigation by multiple agencies led to the arrests of Baldino and Destin Withers, 41, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Konstanzer said Baldino and Withers aided and abetted each other in the commission of Vogler’s murder. Authorities could not determine who the actual shooter was, the prosecutor said.

A motive for the shooting was not clear, but prosecutors theorized that Vogler might have owed some money to one of Withers’ friends from a marijuana deal.

In a separate case, Withers was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 33 years to life in the 2012 shooting death of a 20-year-old mother and dumping her body near the Lawrence Welk Resort in Escondido.