× Man demands drugs at CVS, note said he had a gun

SAN DIEGO — A man robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Serra Mesa Thursday evening of prescription Oxycodone and Percocet pills, police said.

The robbery was reported at 8:54 p.m. at 3332 Sandrock Road, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

The suspect entered the store and walked to the pharmacy counter where he handed the pharmacist a hand-written note demanding several types of prescription medication. The note also indicated he had a gun, Tansey said.

The pharmacist obtained the requested pain medications and placed them into a bag and gave them to the suspect, Tansey said. The suspect fled the store on foot and into the parking lot.

Witnesses indicated the suspect entered the passenger seat of a blue Toyota Camry, but there was no description of the driver of the vehicle, which fled the scene south on Mission Center Road.

The suspect was described as being between 25 and 30 years old, 5 feet 2 inches to 5 foot 4 inches tall, and with a thin build.

He was seen wearing a black and white baseball cap, black and white T- shirt and a black jacket with a white zipper, along with blue jeans and dark colored shoes.