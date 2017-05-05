Girl Scouts sending 141,000 boxes of cookies to deployed troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Friday night was a culmination of the Girl Scouts of San Diego’s largest service project "Operation Thin Mint" aboard the USS Midway.

Nearly 3,000 Girls Scouts and their parents attended an event aboard the USS Midway Museum.

This year, the group is sending around 141,000 boxes of cookies to deployed U.S. troops, complete with handwritten notes.

“Anything that you can get from home means the world. When we would hear on base that cookies had arrived, we all ran,” said Airforce Technical Sergeant J’Neese Fetrow.

The top cookie sellers like Christina Bailey, 15, got their very own helicopter ride during the Friday event and shared some of their secrets,

“Where do I sell? Everywhere. Rain or shine. How? With hard work and being very polite,” said Bailey.

To date, San Diegans have donated 2.8 million boxes of every variety of Girl Scout cookies to deployed U.S. troops from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard and Coast Guard. Veterans also receive cookies.