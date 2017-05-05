× Chula Vista seeks photos showcasing their area

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Chula Vista launched a photo contest Friday, seeking images from around the city to be used in an upcoming advertising campaign.

The “This is Chula” contest runs until May 16, with the grand prize winning photograph set to featured on a billboard in June, according to spokeswoman Diane Howell.

“All photos must be taken in the City of Chula Vista and be recognizable as such,” Howell said. ” Get out those cameras and cell phones to snap, share, win.”

Entries must be posted Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, using the hashtag #THISisChula. Rules and details can be found online.

Other prizes include VIP tickets to a concert at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista.