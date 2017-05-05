× 13-year-old girl on bike dies after city bus hits her

LOS ANGELES – A city bus hit and killed a 13-year-old girl while she was riding her bicycle in Redondo Beach Friday evening, police said.

The Daily Breeze reported that a witness saw a girl on a bike swerve in front of the MTS bus and was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second child was in the area on a bike, but was uninjured, KTLA reported.

The crash happened at 5:40 p.m. at Knob Hill Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Police Department official said. Pacific Coast Highway at Topaz Street, PCH at Avenue A, Knob Hill Avenue at Elvira Avenue and Knob Hill at Gertruda Avenue are also closed, the Redondo Beach Police Department said.

The girl’s identity was not released.

The bus stayed at the scene.