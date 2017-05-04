× Woman injured by flying baseball bat at Padres game

SAN DIEGO – Scary moment at the San Diego Padres game against the Colorado Rockies Thursday afternoon at Petco Park when a woman sitting in stands was hit with a bat.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, with the score 2-2, Padres catcher Hector Sanchez lost the handle on his bat as he swung and the bat flew into the stands, hitting a woman.

Other fans and medical crews rushed to her attention and treated her for what appeared to be a head injury.

The game was delayed for about 15 minutes and Sanchez watched from the field with a very concerned look on his face.

Fortunately, the woman was able to walk out of the stadium, with her head bandaged.

Scary moment at @Padres game. C Hector Sanchez loses bat and it hits fan in head. Fortunately, she was able to walk out of the stadium. pic.twitter.com/aNiEMo5o1F — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) May 4, 2017