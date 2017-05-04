Tony Gwynn statue to leave Texas, head to Poway Friday

POWAY, Calif. – The statue honoring San Diego Padres baseball legend Tony Gwynn starts its 1,350-mile journey from Texas to Poway Friday.

The bronze likeness of Gwynn, designed by artist Seth Vandable, was chosen during a nationwide search. The statue stands more than 11-feet-tall and captures Gwynn waving to the crowd with one arm, while holding his daughter, Anisha, in the other.

Vandable will be driving the statue from Texas to Poway and will oversee its installation.

Vandable told city officials that the most remarkable part of this process was how much consideration went into the details. Some of the most intricate parts, like Tony’s mouth and Anisha’s hair, took about a month each to perfect.

The statue will be the centerpiece of the memorial plaza at Lake Poway. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus told FOX 5 in late March that construction crews were working non-stop on the site in Lake Poway by Gwynn’s birthday – Tuesday, May 9.

“This has been a true team effort between businesses, Poway residents and Gwynn fans near and far,” said Rene Carmichael with the city of Poway.

Poway will celebrate the unveiling of the Gwynn Memorial on Tuesday. The event starts at 10:30 a.m.