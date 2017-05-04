Subcompact CUV’s hit the market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Car companies have been trying to crack the code and find out what kind of car the next generation want to buy.

Millennials want luxury features at an economical price that express their personality and the market is exploding with them. Subcompact CUV's are now the fastest growing segment in the industry.

Buick was early to the party with their Encore and it is still one of their best sellers. Mini also hit a home run with the new Countryman. The biggest mini ever built with AWD and the option on a plug-in hybrid.

Fiat brings the perfect flair to the segment with the sporty, Italian and capable 500x. Subaru has done well with the XV Crosstrek.

The GLA is capable, sporty and filled with tech and safety. It shares the same platform and powertrain as Mercedes-Benz entry-level sedan, the CLA. Fun to drive and easy to maneuver, it is perfect for your first grown-up car.

If you like to jump outside the box, Mercedes offers theGLAa 45. An AMG variant of the car that borrows race technology and turns your subcompact CUV into a race subcompact CUV.

The basic GLA 250 puts out 208 hp while the GLA 45 puts out 355 hp. A big difference. Almost as much extra as a family sedan and the drive is noticeable.

The brand new Mercedes Benz GLA starts at just under $33,000 and the best fuel economy you will get is 33 miles a gallon on the highway.