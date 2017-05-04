× Police car collides with Toyota in busy intersection

SAN DIEGO – A police cruiser and a Toyota sedan collided in a busy San Diego intersection Thursday.

The crash happened sometime at around 11 a.m. in the intersection of Fairmount and Orange avenues.

Both the police officer and the civilian driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Photos from the accident showed that the Toyota had extensive front-end damage and the police car was damage on the driver’s side. The cause of the accident was under investigation.