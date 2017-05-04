Mt. Carmel high school baseball team swings for a cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- For the sixth year in a row, the Mt. Carmel High School baseball team will host a cancer game to raise awareness and money for the UCSD Moores Cancer Center.

Every player wears a name of someone they want to honor on the back of their jersey. Then the jerseys are auctioned off through the 7th inning. Last year, the Sundevils raised $5,000 and they hope to double that number this Saturday.

In previous years, Mt. Carmel would wear pink jerseys for the cancer game. This year, they decide to wear purple, to honor a senior on their teams father. Del Norte will also auction off their jerseys and they will be wearing the color light blue.

The game will take place at Mt. Carmel High School on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m.