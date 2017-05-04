× Motorcyclist injured when car drives into his path

SAN DIEGO — A 54-year-old motorcyclist was hurt Wednesday when the Harley Davison he was riding collided with a Plymouth Neon in North Park.

The crash was reported at 8:04 p.m. in the 3000 block of El Cajon Boulevard, said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The motorcyclist was riding east on El Cajon when the driver of the Plymouth attempted to make a turn that violated the motorcyclist’s right of way, Heims said.

The motorcycle hit the front end of the vehicle and the rider sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to a hospital, Heims said. His injury was deemed to be not life-threatening.

There was no report of arrests or citations for the 53-year-old man driving the Plymouth.