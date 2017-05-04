Local teams receive academic awards from NCAA

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State women’s golf and volleyball teams and the University of San Diego women’s track and volleyball teams were among 1,203 NCAA Division I teams recognized Wednesday for outstanding academic achievements.

The teams earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards for having multiyear Academic Progress Rate scores in the top 10 percent of their sport.

The total number of teams being recognized increased by 132 from a year ago, largely as a result of an increase in perfect scores, according to the NCAA.

The Academic Progress Rate was created by the NCAA in 2004 in an effort to more accurately measure student-athletes’ progress and improve graduation rates. It is used to determine penalties for academically underperforming athletic programs.

The rate is a four-year average of academic performance that rewards student-athletes for remaining eligible as well as continuing education at the same school.

Every player receiving an athletic scholarship earns one retention point for staying in school and one eligibility point for being academically eligible. A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to determine the Academic Progress Rate.

Teams scoring lower than 930 can lose up to 10 percent of their scholarships.