Lack of striping on Newport Ave. upsets some Ocean Beach residents

SAN DIEGO -- Based on a "traffic calming" study from Holland, the City of San Diego has decided not to stripe a five-block area on Newport Avenue through the heart of Ocean Beach.

The study says the lack of center lines on roads makes drivers calm and less prone to road rage. But people who live and work in the area say it's only made things more confusing and chaotic.

"We're seeing the opposite. It gets a little aggressive down here. Trust me, it does," said Ocean Beach Resident Tony Chavez.

The city confirmed the decision was based on the study but declined to comment further.

