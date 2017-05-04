Homeless man arrested in murder of Oceanside man

VISTA, Calif. – A transient was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of murdering a 73-year-old Oceanside man who often helped him by giving him a temporary place to stay, authorities reported.

Ian Spencer Dewey, 21, was arrested Monday in connection with the death of South Myers Street resident Donald Ross, found dead the morning of April 18 on the floor of his bedroom at his apartment near Tyson Street Park.

Investigators determined that Ross was slain, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Authorities have withheld the victim’s cause of death, and Bussey said the motive for the alleged slaying was unclear.

The spokesman also said he did not know the nature of the relationship between the suspect and Ross.

Dewey — already in custody on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest, was being held in county jail in Vista on $2.1 million bail.