Car options for first-time buyers

SAN DIEGO -- There are 210 million drivers on the road in the US and as this year's new drivers join them, they will be looking for their first car, truck or SUV.

Trucks are a great first vehicle and none is better than theToyota Tacoma, perfect for hauling all your gear off to school or for a weekend adventure outdoors. The Tacoma owns the small truck segment and it comes with a badge of reliability. Starting at just over $24,000 the best fuel economy you will get is 24 miles per gallon on the highway.

If a medium sized SUV is your choice, Nissan own the market. The Nissan Rogue is the best-selling vehicle in America for 2017 if you don’t count trucks. It is the perfect blend of economy and sporty driving, and is a home run for those looking for a third row. The Rogue starts at just under $24,000 and the best fuel economy you will get is 35 mpg on the highway.

Maybe you need more adventure in your life. The Jeep Renegade will hit that spot. Small, sporty and with that Jeep badge, it has a go-anywhere pass. Let's be honest, the Renegade is a super fun and it is the best value for your money in the crossover segment. You can choose multiple different trim levels and the truth is the renegade is amazingly capable and useful. It blows the competition out of the water. Starting at just over $18,000 you can kit it up to $30,000 and get up to 29 mpg on the highway.

My best buy for your first car is sensible, yet fun. The 2017 Subaru Impreza has been totally redesigned for 2017. It is now built in Lafayette, Indiana. Why is this car a home run for first time buyers? It is economical to own and purchase. It is reliable in all weather extremes from hot to cold. It has Subaru’s world famous symmetrical AWD and it has amazing safety features.

The new Impreza starts at just over $18,000 and can get up to 38 mpg.