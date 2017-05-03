× Vigils planned for mother of 3 killed in poolside shooting

SAN DIEGO – The woman killed in the mass shooting in University City will be remembered Wednesday at three area events.

Monique Clark, a 35-year-old mother of three, died at a hospital after Sunday’s shooting. Six others were wounded.

The events will begin with a “dove vigil” at 6 p.m. at the scene of the crime, La Jolla Crossroads apartments, 9045 Judicial Drive. The event was organized by the group Dreaming of Violence-free Everywhere, which has been staging vigils to honor victims of violence for four to five years.

“Vigils are held within 72 hours to bring the community together after a violent act, to be a witness against violence and put a face on the victim,” Bishop Cornelius Bowser of Charity Apostolic Church told City News Service. “The public at-large can know who Monique really was.”

Participants, who Bowser said should arrive early because of limited parking, will pray, sing and light candles.

Two churches will host prayer services.

One is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 4321 Eastgate Mall. The other starts at 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of San Diego, 5055 Governor Drive.

The gunman, Peter Raymond Selis, 49, was distraught after breaking up with his girlfriend and fired on a group of people at a pool-side birthday party, according to police. He was killed in a shootout with responding officers.