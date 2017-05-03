Vigil held for mother of 3 killed in poolside shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of people came together Wednesday in memory of the 35-year-old woman killed in a mass shooting in University City.

There were tears and hugs as the community remembered Monique Clark, a single mother of three. Friends, family members and strangers gathered to light candles, sing and pray.

The vigil was held at 6 p.m. at the scene of the crime, La Jolla Crossroads apartments, 9045 Judicial Drive. The event was organized by the group Dreaming of Violence-free Everywhere (DOVE), which has been staging vigils to honor victims of violence for four to five years.

"She was a great mother, a great, great mother, beautiful smile, a great soul. If you knew her, your life was different for the better," one man told FOX 5. "It's tragic that something like this has to bring together but at the same time it's good to see all the love that she had."

"Monique was a really good friend, always positive," a woman said through tears as she addressed the crowd.

"The gentleman speaking toward the end said just go find somebody that doesn't look like you and give them a hug. A lot of hugs and a lot of support for that family," another woman said.

Two churches also held prayer services Wednesday night in memory of Clark.

Clark died at a hospital after Sunday's shooting. Six others were wounded and one person was injured while hopping a fence to get away from the gunman.

The gunman, Peter Raymond Selis, 49, was distraught after breaking up with his girlfriend and fired on a group of people at a pool-side birthday party, according to police. He was killed in a shootout with responding officers.