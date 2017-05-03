Suspected burglars caught on home security camera

SAN DIEGO – Two suspected burglars caught on a home security camera were arrested Wednesday and a third man remained on the run, according to San Diego police.

The homeowners reported seeing three men inside their home in the 12000 block of Amaranth in Rancho Peñasquitos on a security camera around 10:15 a.m.

The men are believed to be between 17 and 20 years old. One suspect left a shoe at the scene.

No further details were immediately released. Anyone with information is asked to call police.