× Police search for missing woman with dementia

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police were on the lookout Wednesday for a missing 69-year-old Mira Mesa woman who suffers from dementia.

Susan Claire, who also goes by Susan Wentz, left her home on Jade Coast Drive near Westonhill Drive for a walk Tuesday morning did not return. She is not familiar with the area and doesn’t have a cellphone, a vehicle or a bus pass, according to San Diego police.

Claire is white, 5 feet 9 and 180 pounds with auburn hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call police at 619-531-2000.