Police identify body dumped in Valley Center as young Escondido man

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Police identified the 20-year-old man whose body was found dumped in Valley Center after the suspect allegedly mentioned the slaying on the social media app Snapchat.

Salvador Alejandro Sanchez, 19, is accused of killing Escondido resident Maithem Alfuraiji during an alcohol-fueled fight, then dumping the victim’s body and burying it in tall grass in an area off East Paradise Creek Lane in Valley Center, police said. The Escondido resident is also accused of mentioning the crime on the social media app Snapchat.

An autopsy to determine the Alfuraiji’s cause of death was pending, but authorities said he was killed in a fight Thursday night.

On Saturday, friends of the victim saw Snapchat posts from the suspect alluding to a possible homicide and alerted the sheriff’s department, which in turn notified the Escondido Police Department, according to the lieutenant.

Sanchez was arrested Sunday, the same day the body was found, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to police and jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the Vista Courthouse.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call Escondido police Detective John O’Donnell at 760-839-4756, or the department’s anonymous tip line at 760-743-8477.