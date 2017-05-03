Officers who killed University City shooting suspect identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Wednesday publicly identified three lawmen who shot and killed a distraught auto mechanic who was carrying out a deadly shooting spree during a weekend birthday party at a University City apartment complex.

Sgt. Michael McEwen and Officers Jonathan Ferraro and Luke Hammond, all with the San Diego Police Department, opened fire on 49-year-old Peter Raymond Selis shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday when he fired shots in their direction during the gun rampage at a pool area at La Jolla Crossroads apartments in the 9000 block of Judicial Drive, officials said.

Selis, who had wounded seven people, one fatally, died at the scene of the shootout.

Monique Clark of Chula Vista, a 35-year-old mother of three, was pronounced dead at a hospital later that evening. The other victims were expected to recover from their wounds.

Though five black people and one Latino were among the victims, Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said there was no immediate evidence that the rampage by the white shooter was racially motivated.

Selis' family told investigators he was depressed and distraught over a breakup with his girlfriend, with whom he was speaking on his cellphone during the shooting spree.

The chief told news crews the investigation was ongoing and would probe all possible motivations for the deadly rampage.