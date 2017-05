SAN DIEGO — San Diego police sought Wednesday a man who robbed a Citibank branch in La Jolla.

The suspect walked up to a teller at the bank on Herschel Avenue near Wall Street around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday and demanded cash, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. The robber did not show a weapon.

The suspect fled with cash and was last seen running west, according to the officer.

A detailed suspect description was not immediately available.