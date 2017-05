SAN DIEGO – Lifeguards were seen assisting a juvenile gray whale trapped or tangled in kelp off coast of Sunset Cliffs in Point Loma, a San Diego city spokesman┬ásaid.

It’s unclear whether the whale is in any distress, he says.

SkyFOX video showed aerial video of an adult gray whale staying by the juvenile’s side.

Several boats, including San Diego lifeguard’s boat, were in the area. Crews appeared to be trying to remove the kelp that was wrapped around the whale’s midsection.