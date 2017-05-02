Vigil planned for victims of University City pool party shooting

SAN DIEGO – Faith leaders plan to bring the community come together Wednesday evening for a vigil for the University City shooting victims.

The multifaith prayer vigil will take place at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church at 4321 Eastgate Mall at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We will pray for peace and healing in our community, and most especially for those injured physically and emotionally by this tragic incident. People of all faiths and no faith are welcome to join us,” according to Hannah Wilder of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego.

A mass shooting took place during a pool party at the La Jolla Crossroads Apartments Sunday, leaving two people dead – including the gunman – and six people wounded.

Four woman and three men were struck by bullets. Another man suffered a broken arm while trying to flee. One of the women, identified as Monique Clark, died of her injuries.