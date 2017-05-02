× Search continues for missing man with Alzheimer’s

VISTA, Calif. – Despite an erroneous sheriff’s department report that he had been found, a 69-year-old Vista man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease remained missing Tuesday, and investigators and the man’s wife urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact authorities.

Edgar Cruz, 69, went missing April 17 without his prescription medications, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Saturday, a sheriff’s spokesman told City News Service that Cruz had returned home, but that information turned out to be erroneous.

“It’s very disturbing,” Cruz’s wife, Barbara Bartley, said of the confusion.

Cruz, who has been known to frequent North County beaches and libraries, is a 5-foot-9-inch, roughly 200-pound Latino with brown eyes and gray hair.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black pants, a green shirt and a green fishing-style hat.

Anyone who may be able to help reunite Cruz with his family was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.