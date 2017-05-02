Rancho Penasquitos fire started in garage, spread to condo

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters battled a condo fire in Rancho Penasquitos that started in a garage Tuesday.

A garage fire was possibly started from a gas tank of an older model car, fire investigators said. The flames quickly spread to the second story of the condo on the 11000 block of Via Rimini, near Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos, according to fire officials.

Rescuers were looking for a dog and two cats that live inside the home and had yet to be accounted for as of 12:15 p.m.

No other details were provided.