Ontario pushes series to decisive game 5 with 4-1 win over Gulls

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Gulls will face the Ontario Reign in the decisive fifth game of their Calder Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday evening at Valley View Casino Center.

The Reign forced the best-of-five series to go the distance with a 4-1 victory Monday night in Ontario, tying the series at two games apiece. Paul LaDue scored the tie-breaking goal three minutes, 30 seconds into the third period off assists by T.J. Hensick and Justin Auger in Game 4.

Auger scored an insurance goal with 5:03 left and Hensick scored into an empty net with 1:54 remaining before a crowd at Citizens Business Bank Arena announced at 7,612.

Jack Campbell made 21 saves for Ontario, the Los Angeles Kings American Hockey League affiliate.

The Gulls goal came on their second and final power-play opportunity when defenseman Keaton Thompson put a shot from above the right faceoff circle past Campbell 18:47 into the second period. Spencer Abbott and Kevin Roy were credited with the assists.

Auger opened the scoring 5:16 into the second period when he shoveled the puck over the glove of Gulls goaltender Jhonas Enroth.

The Gulls led in shots, 12-10, during the scoreless first period.

Enroth made 31 saves, including 10 in both the first and second periods. The Gulls killed both of the Reign’s power-play opportunities.

Left wing Jack Kopacka made his professional debut, eight days after signing a three-year entry-level contact with the Gulls NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks. He did not take a shot.

The Gulls played without right wing Ondrej Kase who was recalled by the Ducks on Saturday. Kase assisted on Nic Kerdiles game-winning goal with 1:33 left in Game 3 Friday for his only point of the series first three games.