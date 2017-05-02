× Nick Cannon mourns loss of University City shooting victim

SAN DIEGO — TV host and San Diego native Nick Cannon is grieving the death of his childhood friend, Monique Clark, who was fatally shot by a gunman at a poolside party in University City.

Clark died when 49-year-old Peter Selis began shooting randomly at people gathered Sunday at the apartment complex pool for a birthday party, authorities said.

Selis was upset over a breakup and apparently targeted his victims randomly, authorities said Monday. The gunman was killed by police officers.

Clark expressed his grief over the death of his friend on Instagram.

“My heart hurts with great sadness tonight. I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark,” Cannon posted on Instgram.

He added: “Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel. Tears can’t express the pain and shock. A mother of 3, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and a Queen… Rest in Paradise.”

Six additional shooting victims were sent to area hospitals with gunshot wounds following the shooting. Another person suffered a broken wrist, a broken hand and a concussion from climbing a fence during the shooting. All are expected to recover.