May Day demonstration stayed relatively peaceful in San Diego

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of protestors took to the streets Monday to participate in a May Day rally through downtown San Diego.

Students, community activists and union members marched to the Federal Building and then to Chicano Park in Barrio Logan chanting and waving signs.

"We're all out here fighting. This is a sign of our community, I started this morning at City College," said Bernadette Butkiewitz, who said she was a member of a union. "Students are activated, working class people are activated, if anything we can thank the Trump administration because it woke up San Diego. That's why we're all out here today."

San Diego Police said the march was very peaceful except for a brief shouting match early on between what officers described as a Trump supporter and some of the demonstrators.