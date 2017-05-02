Man who helped pool party shooting victims shares story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – As victims of Sunday’s pool party shooting in University City shared their stories of survival, they all had one person to thank – a man who ultimately saved their lives. But they didn’t know who he was – until Tuesday.

On Sunday, Austin Young drove three gunshot victims to waiting paramedics.

“The lady in the back, when we were going up there, I was holding her hand, just telling her you’re going to be OK, you’re going to be OK,” he said.

Young had just arrived at the apartment complex when the shooting happened. He even saw the gunman, identified as Peter Selis.

“Just sitting there like not a care in the world. I saw the gun and the minute I looked over, he started shooting again,” Young said.

Young never once turned or ran from gunfire. Instead, he put his life on the line and began to help others.

“You just see people dying and that’s pretty much what I saw and I just said, I love my family, I love my son, fiancé, but I gotta help these people," he said.

Young alone saved possibly three lives.

“That’s the way I see it, I just happened to be there and did what anybody else would do,” Young said.

He only wishes he could have done more.

“It’s still a tragedy and I’m still sad, still concerned, you know. Like I said, the woman who has the kids, still concerned about her kids,” Young said.”

Young shared his story with FOX 5 after he called the station wanting to know how the victims were doing.

One victim remains in the ICU in critical condition, but all are expected to survive. One has been released from the hospital and is home.