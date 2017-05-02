Man stabbed in Mira Mesa apartment parking lot

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Mira Mesa, police said Tuesday.

The victim told police that the two assailants either mistook him for someone else or were trying to rob him, although no demand was made prior to the attack outside his residence in the 9600 block of Carroll Canyon Road around 7:40 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The two suspects chased the victim around the parking lot “for no reason,” then one of them stabbed him in his right side, Buttle said.

Buttle said the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non life-threatening injury.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.