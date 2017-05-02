× Man sentenced for DUI crash that killed teen

SAN DIEGO — A man who drove drunk and caused a collision that killed a 19-year-old driver in Mira Mesa last summer was sentenced Tuesday at the downtown courthouse to four years in prison.

Christian Evangelista, 22, pleaded guilty to DUI with injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Evangelista was also sentenced to pay $2,400 in restitution.

The judge showed leniency to Evangelista, saying he stayed at the scene and was a good student with no prior record. Because Evangelista has credit for time served, he will not spend the full four years behind bars.

Witnesses testified during a preliminary hearing that Evangelista spent the night of Aug. 20 at his residence drinking with two friends, and when they ran out of alcohol, the group decided to go to a 7-Eleven store to buy more. One of those friends, Henry Kim, said he asked Evangelista if he was OK to drive, and the defendant said yes.

On the way back from the store, Evangelista, driving eastbound on Zapata Avenue, ran a stop sign at Camino Ruiz and crashed broadside into a car driven by Tutam Le just before 1 a.m. She died on the way to the hospital.

Evangelista and his two friends were injured.

Attorneys for Evangelista argued that their client was the one driving northbound on Camino Ruiz and that Le pulled out in front of the defendant. But Superior Court Judge Melinda Lasater said evidence extracted from a data recorder on Evangelista’s car showed that he was driving as fast as 64 mph in a 25-mph zone on Zapata just before the fatal collision.

San Diego police Officer James Zirpolo testified that Evangelista’s blood-alcohol content was measured at .14 percent about two hours after the collision, meaning it would have been more than .15 percent at the time of the crash — nearly twice the legal limit.

Zirpolo testified that Evangelista told him that he was confused about which direction he was going after he left 7-Eleven.

Evangelista was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge, bailed out of custody, and was re-arrested a few days later on the more serious charges.