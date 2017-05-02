× Man guilty of killing wealthy boyfriend in Mexico

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man was convicted Tuesday of murder for killing his wealthy boyfriend in Rosarito, Mexico.

Federal prosecutors say David Enrique Meza, 25, was living a double life as the boyfriend of wealthy Texan Jake Clyde Merendino and the fiance of a woman carrying his child. Meza is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 7.

Meza and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Taylor Marie Langston, were arrested by FBI agents in December 2015 at their home in the 700 block of Ninth Street in Imperial Beach.

Merendino, 52, was found stabbed to death on May 2, 2015, in a ravine next to the highway between Rosarito and Ensenada, Mexico.

Meza met Merendino online in 2013 and the two were involved romantically. At the same time, Meza was involved with Langston, who was pregnant with his child at the time of the killing, according to the FBI.

Merendino was killed a day after he closed escrow on a luxury oceanfront condominium in Baja California. Days after the killing, Meza produced a handwritten note that made him the sole heir to Merendino’s estate.