Chiropractor charged with sexual assault may have abused more patients, cops say

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Authorities believe a San Marcos chiropractor arrested last week on sexual assault charges may have victimized additional patients.

John Michals was arrested on April 25 and charged with one count of sexual battery, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Michals practices at The North County Health Services Department and Michals Family Chiropractic at 100 East San Marcos Blvd.

Additional victims came forward during the investigation, according to Det. Tingley.

“Because of this, we believe there may be additional victims who have yet to report.”

Further details have not yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 760-510-5200.