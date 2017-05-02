Body found in yard of North County home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Police have blocked off a residential street in North County after a body was discovered in the yard of a home in the neighborhood.

A viewer called FOX 5 around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday and reported that the body of a man was lying in the grass in a neighbor’s yard in the 2000 block of South Tremont Street in Oceanside. The body appeared to be that of a young man whose face was badly beaten, the caller said.

Police said the body was reported to them just after 8 a.m. Patrol officers had blocked off several blocks on South Tremont Street. Homicide detectives were on the way to the scene but had not arrived as of 9:30 a.m.

