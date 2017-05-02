Body found in canyon near Oceanside park

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A body was found in a canyon near a senior center in Oceanside Tuesday afternoon.
Oceanside police received a call about the discovery in a canyon at 455 Country Club Lane near Goat Hill Park. The tipster told police that the body appeared to be a female.
Several officers were seen in the area, but hadn’t released any details about the body.
Earlier Tuesday, the body of an 18-year-old boy was found in the yard of an Oceanside home. As of 2:30 p.m., there was nothing connecting the two investigations.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call Oceanside Police Department at 7600-435-4911.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
33.196765 -117.364924