Body found in canyon near Oceanside park

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A body was found in a canyon near a senior center in Oceanside Tuesday afternoon.

Oceanside police received a call about the discovery in a canyon at 455 Country Club Lane near Goat Hill Park. The tipster told police that the body appeared to be a female.

Several officers were seen in the area, but hadn’t released any details about the body.

@KathleenFOX5 my boss just found a dead body of a girl in the canyon behind The Country Club senior center in Oceanside — Bob Beccue (@BobBeccue) May 2, 2017

Earlier Tuesday, the body of an 18-year-old boy was found in the yard of an Oceanside home. As of 2:30 p.m., there was nothing connecting the two investigations.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Oceanside Police Department at 7600-435-4911.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.