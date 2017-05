SAN DIEGO – Thick, black smoke from a tree fire along Interstate 8 in Mission Valley filled the air Tuesday morning.

Westbound traffic was slowed near Mission Valley Center Road on-ramp to allow firefighters to battle the vegetation fire. It sparked around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze that charred around 20-square-feet.

Arson investigators were called to the area, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea.