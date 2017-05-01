‘We pray for the victims’: Woman killed, 7 hurt in University City pool shooting

SAN DIEGO – Seven people were injured and one woman died after a gunman opened fire at a pool party at a University City apartment complex pool Sunday afternoon, police chief Shelley Zimmerman said.

The gunman, 49-year-old Peter Selis, was killed by San Diego police.

The shooting victims were identified only as four black women, two black men and a Hispanic man. Their names were not immediately released. They were taken to three hospitals.

Another man suffered a broken arm as he was running away from the pool area.

“There were eight victims that were transported and four of the victims were African-American females who were suffering from gunshot wounds that were taken to area hospitals, two African-American males were taken to an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, one Hispanic male suffering from a gunshot wound taken to an area hospital and then one African-American male fleeing the area broke his arm when he was fleeing the gunfire,” Zimmerman said.

All of our thoughts and prayers @SanDiegoPD are with the victims, their families and everyone affected by this terrible crime. — Shelley Zimmerman (@ChiefZimmerman) May 1, 2017

Several of the gunshot victims were still in surgery Sunday night, a couple of which were in critical condition. One of the shooting victims later died, Zimmerman said. Their names have not yet been released.

“All of San Diegans’ thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said following the deadly shooting.

This was a truly horrific and disturbing act. We pray for the victims and thank our 1st responders. Our city rejects this senseless violence — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) May 1, 2017

Some of the people at the pool were celebrating a birthday, police said. It’s not clear exactly how many people were in the pool area at the time of the shooting.

Police said they believe Selis and at least one of the party-goers lived at the apartment complex.

It’s not clear whether Selis, who was a white man, knew any of the victims, police said.

Zimmerman said the motive for the shooting remained unclear.