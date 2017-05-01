WATCH LIVE: Officials update investigation of mass shooting in University City

SAN DIEGO – The mayor, police chief and other city officials will provide an update on the investigation into a deadly mass shooting Sunday at a pool party in University City. Watch it live online or on FOX 5 at 11:15 a.m.

Peter Selis, 49, a resident of the complex, fired into a crowd of partygoers with what was described as a large caliber handgun in the pool area outside the La Jolla Crossroads apartments on Judicial Drive just after 6 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police. Selis had reportedly been drinking a beer during the gunfire.

Four women and three men were struck by bullets. Another man suffered a broken arm while trying to flee, San Diego police Chief Shelley Zimmerman told reporters at the scene late Sunday night. Police shot and killed Selis when he allegedly turned the gun toward officers when they arrived at the complex.