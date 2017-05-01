× Victims of pool party shooting rampage remain hospitalized

SAN DIEGO – Three women and three men who survived after suffering bullet wounds during an assault at a pool party in University City apartment complex were recovering Monday, doctors said.

A fourth woman who suffered a gunshot wound died Sunday at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

A fourth man suffered a broken wrist and hand and suffered a concussion while fleeing the gunfire.

Two of the victims were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Dr. Basha Bansal. He said both remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

“I’m happy to say that after extensive operations by myself and my partners, both patients are currently stable — one in more critical condition — nevertheless we are cautiously optimistic that both will make a full recovery,” Bansal said.

One of the victims, 34-year-old Thomas Blea, told reporters during a news conference at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla Monday that he was deeply thankful for the efforts of police and medical personnel in aiding him following the ordeal.

“Staff here at Scripps is great,” Blea told reporters. “They welcomed me. They did above and beyond. Everybody’s done above and beyond. … It was a terrible experience that we went through. But I’m glad that … I’m all right. I’m glad that most of my friends are all right.”

Lauren Chapman attended the pool party and described how they helped two of the victims get to the hospital.

“We picked up the two young ladies, Tommy was with us hobbling behind and someone was helping him out,” Chapman said. “I flagged down an SUV with a young man, who was the only one who stopped. He cleared everything from the trunk and helped her put her cousin and two other injured people in the car. They were the first with medical attention. We are so thankful to the young man who drove that car, so much love for him and what he’s done for us.”

A GoFundMe account has been created to help raise money for the victims’ medical bills and funeral arrangements.