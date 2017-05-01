Snapchat helps police find victim’s body in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – The Snapchat app may have played a role in the arrest of a murder suspect in Escondido, authorities announced Monday.

Salvador Sanchez, 19, of Escondido was involved in a disagreement while drinking with the victim in an undisclosed area of Escondido Thursday night, according to Escondido police. A fight between the two broke out and Sanchez allegedly killed the victim.

Sanchez is accused of driving the victim’s body to the 49100 block of E. Paradise Creek Lane in Valley Center and burying the body in tall grass, investigators said.

Authorities said they were unaware of the possible murder until friends of the victim discovered something on the social media Snapchat app.

Sheriff’s detectives notified Escondido police on Saturday around 3 p.m. after being contacted by Snapchat users.

Detectives found the body Sunday and Sanchez was later arrested, police said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Forensic Team and personnel from the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and collected the victim’s remains.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The victim will remain unnamed until the Medical Examiner can make a positive identification and notify next of kin.

Sanchez was booked into Vista jail and faces murder charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call 760-839-4756, or leave an anonymous tip at 760-743-TIPS (8477).