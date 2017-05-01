San Onofre beach to reopen Wednesday following shark attack

CAMP PENDLETON — San Onofre beach on Camp Pendleton, which was closed following a shark attack that left Vista woman severely injured, is expected to reopen Wednesday morning, base officials announced Monday.

Leeanne Ericson, a mother of three, was swimming at San Onofre beach Saturday evening when the shark “tore her right back leg from her glute to her knee,” her mother, Christine McKnerney Leidle, wrote on a GoFundMe.com page called “Leanne’s medical fund.”

She was subsequently airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, according to a statement from Camp Pendleton.

McKnerney Leidle said her daughter almost drowned in the attack and now “has a long road ahead with several surgeries to go.”

Ericson’s family is raising money to help offset her projected medical expenses. More than $14,000 had been donated via the GoFundMe.com page by mid- morning.

Authorities closed the beach in the vicinity of an area called “Church” and are warning residents and visitors to stay out of the water.

Great white sharks have been breaching waves in the area over the past month, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Saturday’s attack was only the 11th recorded in the area in the past seven decades, the newspaper reported. The last fatal shark attack in San Diego County was off Fletcher Cove in 2008.