Race played no role in pool shooting, investigators say

SAN DIEGO – The man who killed a woman and wounded six others Sunday at a pool party in University City was despondent after a break-up and shot his victims while on the phone with his ex-girlfriend, San Diego Police Chief Shelly Zimmerman said Monday.

Peter Selis, 49, lived at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments on Judicial Drive and fired into a crowd of poolside partygoers with what was described as a large caliber handgun just after 6 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police.

Selis, who had reportedly been drinking a beer during the gunfire, called his ex-girlfriend during the shooting spree to say he had shot two people, Zimmerman said.

“Selis stayed on the phone, talking to his ex-girlfriend as he continued to fire his weapon,” Zimmerman said. “It is apparent that Selis wanted his ex-girlfriend to listen in as he carried out his rampage.”

One woman died from her injuries. Two victims remain in critical but stable condition, and are expected to survive, Zimmerman said.

Although the shooting victims were identified as four black women, two black men and a Hispanic man, Zimmerman said Monday that the shooting spree was not planned or racially motivated.

“The victims just happened to be present at the moment in time that Selis decided to carry out this spontaneous act of violence. There is zero information to indicate that race played a factor in this terrible and horrific crime,” Zimmerman said.

Several witnesses at the apartment complex called 911 to report the shooting.

A police helicopter crew alerted three officers on the ground that Selis had reloaded and was shooting into the partygoers. He eventually turned the gun toward responding officers and was shot and killed by police.

“The sergeant and two officers went to the pool area, confronted the suspect who was still armed and an officer-involved shooting took place,” Zimmerman said. “The suspect was shot by the officers and the suspect is deceased at the scene.”

Mayor Kevin Faulconer praised police and fire personnel for their “heroic actions” in responding to the situation.

“Truly quick actions, quick responses, the decisions that they made … absolutely precluded further bloodshed,” Faulconer said. “It was remarkable teamwork and effort under extraordinary circumstances yesterday.”

The gunman’s family members reportedly told police they knew Selis was depressed after the breakup with his girlfriend but they had no idea he would carry out the deadly shooting.

Police don’t believe Selis has a criminal history.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.