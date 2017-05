SAN DIEGO — For just $20, music-lovers in San Diego will soon be able to buy tickets to see musicians like Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, David Guetta, Goo Goo Dolls, Def Leppard and Chris Brown.

Tickets for Live Nation’s “Kickoff the Summer” promotion are on sale from 8 a.m. on May 2 until 11:59 p.m. on May 9, or while supplies last.

The promotion is nationwide but features many San Diego venues such as Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, House of Blues and Viejas Arena.

For a full list of shows click here.