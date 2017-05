ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 24-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle veered off a curve in San Pasqual Valley Road and struck a tree, authorities said Monday.

The westbound rider was traveling down a grade when he “took a curve too fast and left the roadway.” The motorcycle struck a tree off the 18300 block of San Pasqual Valley Road around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The rider died from his injuries and his name has yet to be made public.